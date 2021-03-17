Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, revealed to the members of the Federal National Council, during the session held by the Council the day before yesterday, that the Ministry of Interior has become the first punitive and correctional institution in the world to provide the service of obtaining a vaccine ( Covid-19) free of charge for inmates, in a humanitarian initiative that benefited 5,552 inmates out of the total number of inmates.

Saif bin Zayed: – “The priority is always the safety of society and people, and the preservation of lives.” – “The concerned authorities in each emirate are in charge of determining road speeds, according to technical reports.”

In response to parliamentary questions addressed to him by members of the Council, His Highness affirmed that the philosophy of security and police work in the country is not based on reactions or mechanisms and means that come by pure chance, but rather believes in proactive action and strengthening readiness and preparedness, noting that the percentage of public commitment to the national sterilization program At the time of its implementation, it reached 97.9%, and surveys showed that 92% of the community members are confident in the ability of the Ministry of Interior to maintain security and stability during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Member Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami started the item of questions, by asking a question about the impact of the Corona pandemic on security and punitive facilities, and how the Ministry of Interior dealt with these challenges. The team, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said: “The federal ministries, national institutions and operating bodies, have worked. In the spirit of one team and integrative and balanced work in dealing with emergencies and crises with the vision and follow-up of wise leadership, the UAE’s experience in dealing with the Corona pandemic constituted a global example to be emulated in limiting the spread of the virus, but rather contributed to strengthening the efforts of many countries around the world, through medical aid, grants and vaccines. The transfer of knowledge, training and foundations for correct handling of the crisis », indicating that the UAE has provided lessons to the world in how to deal with crises, and it has made a difference in the ability to continue business, services, work and distance education.

His Highness added: “The work philosophy is not based on reactions or mechanisms and means that come by pure chance. Rather, it believes in proactive action and enhancing readiness and preparedness, which are among the basic building blocks of security and police work, and not the spur of the moment, so what the police work system does at all times, It is according to strategies and policies that have been built, implemented and established from a sustainable perspective. Solutions and initiatives to deal with the Corona pandemic have been rolled out according to these solid foundations.

His Highness presented statistical data, showing the Ministry of Interior’s continuous efforts related to dealing with the Corona pandemic. It showed that the Ministry is the first government agency to automate services and put them at the reach of customers in smart images, through its smart application (MOIUAE), and its website (www.moi.gov). .ae), indicating that the total of the ministry’s services reached 171 services, 117 of which are 100% smart-transferable, while the percentage of use of these services reached 85%, which enabled the ministry to continue vital work and not interrupt it, especially in light of the health crisis. In providing 75 remote video calling rooms in penal institutions, in partnership with the judicial authorities, to ensure the sustainability of inmates’ services.

According to statistics, the percentage of commitment to the national sterilization program at the time of its implementation reached 97.9%, and the surveys showed that 92% of the community members are confident in the ability of the Ministry of Interior to maintain security and stability during the (Covid-19) pandemic, although the world witnessed an increase in some crimes during The crisis, the statistics showed the Ministry of Interior’s ability to maintain levels and rates of security indicators, including the rise in the feeling of safety index to levels reached 94% in 2020, ahead of the countries of the world, to reach second place.

The Director of the Rehabilitation and Reform Programs Department at the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Yasser Ali Al-Harami, explained the measures taken to prevent the Coronavirus and limit its spread in penal and correctional institutions in the country, noting that the ministry strengthened its humanitarian efforts by launching a pioneering initiative, as the first penal and correctional institution. Worldwide, a free service to obtain a “Covid-19” vaccine is provided to the inmates, benefiting 5552 inmates.

Al-Harami also reviewed the efforts of the penal and correctional institutions sector to ensure the health of workers and inmates alike, pointing out that free periodic checks were conducted for all workers, the creation of a safe examination room for inmates to conduct (Covid-19) checks, and the spread of culture and awareness for workers and inmates. Remotely for employees and vaccinate 90% of them, in addition to sterilizing the facilities of penal and correctional institutions on a daily basis, to keep them clean and reduce the risk of infection with the Coronavirus.

Al-Harami stressed that, in the interest of business continuity and the preservation of the legal and human rights of inmates, a package of smart initiatives has been implemented, including the launch of electronic services for inmates represented in the application of smart visit, activating remote litigation, and the application of the Mohammed bin Rashid smart learning platform project to complete the academic stages to the circle The third (high school), and the smart money transfer system has been implemented, which contributes to facilitating services for customers.

He said, “Within the framework of social responsibility, an initiative to manufacture personal protective equipment, such as sewing masks and protective medical suits, was launched by inmates, as 17,600 masks and 30,000 face shields were manufactured, and they were distributed free of charge to the category of workers,” noting that the most important challenges are Which faced the penal and correctional institutions, was the suspension of air movements around the world, which impeded the deportation of inmates to their countries.

He added: “Thanks to the presence of distinguished and strategic partners of the Ministry of Interior, such as: the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Supreme Council for National Security and the Civil Aviation Authority, coordination work teams were formed that were able to evacuate more than 10 thousand and 394 inmates from the released and deportees stranded in the state, belonging to 98 nationalities, As the wise leadership returned us to its generous generosity, it issued a set of high pardon decrees, benefiting 6,039 inmates.

Member Adnan Al Hammadi asked Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, about the reasons for the discrepancy in speeds and margin of speed on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and the Emirates, and His Highness replied, saying: “The priority always comes to the safety of society and people and the preservation of lives, and the authorities take care of them. Concerned, determining speeds on roads according to technical reports by road and traffic engineers and the concerned authorities in each emirate, in proportion to roads and traffic and ensuring its smoothness, and that adherence to the laws and speeds indicated in traffic signs is very important, and that the permissible margin of speed is a matter determined by the requirements of legislation and reports. Technical and scientific statistics ».

The deputy head of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Engineer Hussein Al-Harithi, said that the variation was a result of the conditions of growth and economic movement in some emirates, in terms of the need for road regulation that ensures the smoothness and flow of traffic and commercial movement.

Al-Harthi cited an example to clarify that vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai constitute 48.6% of the total vehicles at the state level, and Dubai is an active economic center in the country, and the movement of trucks in it is very large, despite the absence of a dedicated road for trucks, so the traffic committees resorted to controlling speeds in a manner. It includes traffic safety and the smooth flow of commercial transport, indicating that the statistics confirmed that speed control in this way, despite the variation in speeds on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and the Emirates roads, has clearly reduced the number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents, as the number of deaths on Sheikh Mohammed Street decreased. Bin Zayed from 16 to 11 cases, and on Emirates Road, the number of deaths decreased from 23 to five cases.

Dangers of valleys and rain

A member of the Federal National Council, Mohammed Al-Kashf, addressed a question to Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, about “measures to reduce drifting and drowning accidents caused by rain and runoff in valleys, and reduce the number of injuries and deaths.” The government in this area includes proactive preparedness plans, reinforced by preventive awareness efforts, but there are irresponsible practices by some people who put their lives at risk, ”noting that the UAE has a network of roads, which are the best in the world.

Good conduct certificate

A member of the Federal National Council, Kifah Muhammad Al Zaabi, addressed a question to Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, about “the reasons for the ministry to include a person’s criminal record, despite having received a ruling of reinstatement, and what is then the legal effect of a lawsuit and the judgment of reinstatement ». His Highness replied, “We are keen to rehabilitate individuals who have sinned or committed a misdemeanor or felony, with the aim of correcting their path and returning them to their natural position as productive members of society, in accordance with legal procedures that guarantee the protection of the rights of all institutions and members of society.”





