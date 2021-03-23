Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The activities of the Education Interface Exhibition and Conference and the Middle East Youth Forum 2021 were concluded yesterday under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for a period of two days, with the participation of 150 universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the country.

Saif bin Zayed

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Twitter: “200 thousand students, 200 universities and 400 thousand participants … to achieve the vision of the wise leadership in the importance of the knowledge economy and upgrading its capabilities, the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference witnessed these posts on its first day in Abu Dhabi. Broad, which confirmed the vitality of this sector ».

Hessa Buhumaid

In addition, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, confirmed, during a session within the activities of the second day, that the UAE has a unique bidding experience, which is the experience of the national campaign “Emirates Volunteer”, which was embodied on the ground with the vision and guidance of the leadership, from the perspective of the author His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, “Everyone is responsible for everyone”, and among the contents of the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces: «Do not paralyze they”.

Her Excellency said: We want these educational, ethical and educational values ​​to be a sustainable approach for us and the nation’s generations, noting that the UAE has succeeded in developing an integrated and sustainable system for volunteer work in the country during crises and at all times, and this was evident through the giving and the spirit of initiative that we have seen among all.

Her Excellency continued: Since the beginning of last year, 2020, with the beginning of the outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), the national campaign «Emirates Volunteer» has been launched by the Supreme National Committee for Organizing Volunteering During Crises, which is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this campaign was managed by the Ministry of Community Development and the Emirates Foundation, in partnership with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and it was enriched through the national platform for volunteering, Volunteers. Emirates, to ensure that the experiences, skills and talents of community members are harnessed and their participation in the volunteering process. To support national efforts to counter the spread of (Covid-19).

She said: In an Emirati precedent that has demonstrated distinction and momentum with participation and giving, the ‘Emirates Volunteer’ campaign has adopted from the beginning two types of volunteering, namely: field volunteering to support direct field efforts to counter the spread of the virus, by sharing expertise and specialized skills to support the heroes of the first line of defense. And virtual volunteering to achieve a commitment to stay at home to maintain the health and safety of society, and to contribute remotely by providing special skills and experiences or through a business organization owned by the volunteer. This “virtual” volunteer was provided for the first time in the UAE, to provide great services to the community in the fastest and safest ways, from all Groups of society, and to leave a positive impact, from anywhere, anytime.

Her Excellency revealed that within a few months, the number of volunteers registered in the campaign reached more than 40,000 volunteers, citizens and residents of the country of 155 nationalities, the majority of whom are young men and women who are keen on the safety, happiness and future of the UAE. These volunteers have contributed to the achievement of 650 field and virtual volunteer opportunities, of whom 11,500 volunteers specialize in supporting medical teams in our first line of defense. In addition, the UAE campaign volunteers, in its two parts, field and virtual volunteering, and has also been able to attract hundreds of retired specialists and senior citizens, as volunteers in more specialized fields and of societal value, in a way that reflects the reality of everyone volunteering for everyone. Thus, volunteering was and is still a common denominator and umbrella that unites us from childhood to senior citizens for whom we provided the “Senior Volunteers” initiative earlier. Volunteering is not linked to a specific age, and it is a patriotic duty that we perform in a positive spirit and high interest, so that together, we can promote a better quality of life at the national level.

Owaida Murshid Almarar

For his part, His Excellency Engineer Owaida Morshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the exhibition represents the cornerstone of student life, which has developed over the past few years to become a pioneering platform that supports and enables young people to develop the education system in accordance with the vision of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and build a competitive knowledge economy. International, as this year’s event takes place at a time when the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee and prepares for the next fifty years, which in itself represents a strong message that confirms our leadership’s interest in empowering young people, developing their skills to match the requirements of the future labor market, and motivating them to join the efforts made to build A sustainable economy and society.

His Excellency stated: Engaging youth and refining their skills in all sectors, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, and with the continuation of climate change, which remains one of the biggest challenges facing shaping the future, education remains an indispensable necessity in order to face the obstacles and promote science, education and knowledge among the generation the future. We rely on a system of three pillars, centered around youth, learning and sustainable development.

His Excellency said: Learning is a complete and integrated approach that goes beyond school-based learning, to include learning through the local community, based on interactions between students and their community and its value system and traditions, and this in turn can help direct individual and social behavior and promote sustainable practices, and direct His Excellency to advice. To youth, saying: “My advice to you is to adopt technology in your daily life, and to learn the appropriate skills to adapt to the requirements of the future, because future jobs will not be the same as the traditional jobs we know today. Therefore, you will need to learn new skills, take care of your creativity, refine your ability to solve problems, embrace environmental ethics and emotional intelligence, stressing that government agencies, private institutions, leaders and experts are already moving in the right direction towards implementing our strategy to develop integrated learning systems that achieve youth empowerment, And it promotes the United Arab Emirates as a role model in progress and sustainable human development, thanks to the ability of our youth and their energies to lead the way towards a bright future.

Anoud Al Kaabi

Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations

On her part, Al-Anoud Al-Kaabi, Director of Educational Programs at the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi, indicated the importance of linking future skills with educational programs for youth, as well as the importance of listening to youth, as the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations conducted a survey that reached 3000 students inside and outside the country, focusing on Their ambitions, fears, sources of anxiety and their hopes for the future, and we also conducted the Jubilee Laboratory, which was with an elite of Emirati youth for 100 creative and innovative Emirati students who are willing to contribute to building the future of the UAE, and Imagine the UAE 2071, and we touched on new learning methods such as interactive, experiential and cooperative learning. The inclusion of artificial intelligence, the integration of social and emotional intelligence, and modern technologies for use in many sectors such as mobility, food and waste recycling.

Abdul Latif Al Shamsi

Foresight skills

Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi – Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex – indicated in his lecture on future innovation and entrepreneurship, that innovation in the future and entrepreneurship has become one of the most important topics of concern to the future of our students, especially in the field of exploring future skills and how we prepare our students for this important role. In order for them to truly have a role in the development of the economy in the UAE, he reviewed the role of the Colleges of Technology in supporting and caring for students in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, and how they can have a greater role in launching their projects in the field of emerging enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

He talked about the strategy of the fourth generation of colleges of technology that relies on three main pillars, the first of which is: graduating companies and entrepreneurs, as the role of the Colleges of Technology is not only in graduating thousands of students with academic certificates and professional certificates, but also supporting the graduation of companies that have become part of our economic system. In the UAE. And the second part: creating opportunities for all students, and it actually prepares them for job opportunities and opportunities in the field of entrepreneurship in a different way, according to the programs they enroll in, and the graduation of technical leaders. Meaning that every graduate today has an academic certificate and a professional certificate at the same time. Dr. Abdul Latif said: Our outputs today are changing, we live in a changing world situation, today we have many of our students with different abilities, but we live in a changing world in the requirements of the labor market, and there has become a change in the nature of skills that are constantly changing, and we are dealing With distinguished students who have extraordinary capabilities in the technological aspect that has become a part of their daily life, today we are strengthening the professional side and dimension for all our students, today it matters to us that all our students have a highly professional aspect, which is the specialized aspect in the fields and specializations that they join, Likewise, the third important dimension is for the student to have this pioneering dimension, whether he opens his own project after graduation, or he has an entrepreneurial thought that even when he joins a job thinks outside the box, and thinks that he may be exposed to risk in some areas and there is support, then the entrepreneurial thought Today it is not restricted to a specific major or graduates of Business Administration, it is available to all students. Today we want to bring out our students armed with new ideas and applications, using robots and using technology, and create their own companies in this field.

Lauren Willie

Education in the future

Lauren Willie, Cultural Attaché at the United States Embassy to the country, pointed out that one of the most urgent matters is knowing how to educate the next generation, as education in the future needs the possibility of change and adaptation at the speed with which society, technology and business change, and future education needs to provide learning options. For life, which is in line with what companies and employers need, and universities require them to provide educational options in a way that facilitates students and employees who need them.

Hamad Ghanim bin Hamouda

Youth leaderships

Hamad Ghanem bin Hammouda Al Dhaheri, a member of the Board of Directors of Bin Hammouda Company, indicated that youth are the main pillar of all successful and developed societies, investing in youth energies and enabling them to face challenges and work to prepare mature youth leaders, has become a necessity and great importance in building the nation. The development of leadership skills for youth and university students, and the provision of effective training for them, polishes the personality of young students, motivates them to participate in the community and develops the qualities that are qualified to be the successful personality and capable of achieving positive social change, and acquires strategic importance and anticipating the future. more developed.

He explained that the government of the United Arab Emirates attaches the utmost importance to youth, and has allocated all necessary support to them to face challenges, support and develop entrepreneurial projects, and enable them to have pioneering tools to lead the future to be on the path to success, and concerted efforts must be made between the private sector, institutions and government agencies to empower youth From investing their energies, providing the required support to unleash their talents and refine their skills, and we are always keen to provide support for young people in engaging in the private sector, enhancing their creativity in building a knowledge-based economy, embracing pioneering contributions, and adopting young talents.