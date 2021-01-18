Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Muhammad Al Nahyan and Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, yesterday evening in Abu Dhabi, attended the marriage of Sheikh Surur bin Saeed bin Muhammad Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

His Highness the sheikhs blessed this auspicious marriage … asking God Almighty to bless them with a happy, happy life and righteous offspring … and complete them with goodness, joy and happiness.

The marriage contract was also attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Sheikh Muhammad bin Saif Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Sheikh Muhammad bin Saeed bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Saeed bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Sheikh Sultan bin Saeed bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs .