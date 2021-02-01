Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Saif bin Fattis Rami, our national team, won the silver medal in the Grand Prix Shooting Championship, currently held in Morocco, with the participation of 21 countries. The tournament was of great importance as it gives classification points to its participants, as well as important points for the first-placed holders, as it is the first major tournament. After the return of activity in the wake of the long hiatus, against the backdrop of the Corona pandemic, from March 2020.

The silver came in the Skeet category, and it is the first achievement of the Shooting Federation in 2021, as it is the beginning of a long journey in collecting points to qualify for the next Tokyo Olympics, and Ibn Fattis came after Qatari shooter Rashid Hamad, after a strong competition between them for the first place, and our hero scored in the final stage 52 according to a two-plate difference from the lead, and Spain’s Juan Jose came in third.

And the International Federation of the Game published the details of the men’s and women’s tournament on its official website, praising the strength of competition for the lead, and describing the final stage as a bitter struggle to win first place, and the tournament will continue in the rest of the categories until next Saturday.

Saif Bin Fattis confirmed that the competition was strong between shooters from 21 countries, including Olympic champions and World Cup champions, and an elite group of distinguished shooters who participated in the tournament in search of accumulating points towards the Olympics, especially since the tournament is held under the supervision of the International Federation of the Game, and there are points for the first places. In each category, the Olympic dream still exists for the Emirates.

He added: “The silver medal is the beginning of a long journey during the year 2021, especially since we need more points that put us back on the path to the Olympics, in addition to the need to participate in all future international tournaments approved by the International Federation of the Game, and there is an international system for collecting points, and for sure That all shooters who did not join the Olympiad will compete between them fierce in the upcoming qualifying tournaments.