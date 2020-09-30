Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a post about ‘skin color’ discrimination and ugly comments. On this, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has given a reaction. Apart from this, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, has also commented supporting her.

Ibrahim has posted emojis raising the boy’s hands in the comments section. These emojis are used when you agree with someone’s statement. At the same time, Riddhima Kapoor has created a heart emoji on Suhana’s post.

Please tell that people have been trolling Suhana Khan about her color. He has been sent by unsightly comments, after which he gave a befitting reply to trolls through the post. On Instagram, screenshots of some comments were shared with her photo, calling them black and ugly. Suhana Khan told in the post that it is for all those who do not speak Hindi. I thought I should tell them something. Black color is called black in Hindi. The word Kali is used to refer to a woman whose color is dark.

However, his father Shah Rukh Khan also came in the trolls’ wrap. Trolls gave Suhana the tag of heresy and asked that on one hand you are writing about skin color. On the other hand your father is adding Fairness Cream. One Twitter user wrote, “I completely agree with Suhana Khan. The voice they have raised on the things that are made about skin color is correct. But I think they should start it from their home. You cannot hold people completely responsible when your father has been promoting the feeling of being white for years. “