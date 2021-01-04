Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor often keep parties for their friends and relatives. On Christmas evening, he gave a party to his relatives, family members and friends. Armaan Jain, Honor Zair, Anisa Malhotra, Jahan Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor arrived on this occasion. Apart from this, on the occasion of New Year also, both of them had organized the party, in which Soha Ali Khan was seen. Now on Sunday, he organized another dinner party. On this occasion, Adar Poonawala, CEO of the country’s leading pharmaceutical company Serum Institute of India, also arrived with his wife Natasha Poonawala. The two were seen sitting in a car outside Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday.

Adar Poonawalla was seen visiting Saif Ali Khan’s house just hours after the serum institute’s corona vaccine Kovishield was approved. On this occasion, Adar Poonawala was seen questioning the photographers whether he was allowed to click photographs in the Corona era. On this, Paparaji said that it is Aloud, besides he asked Poonawala to click some pictures without a mask. However, Adar Poonawala and his wife Natasha refused. Not only this, Adar Poonawala told the photographers that masks should always be applied.

Adar Poonawala is the chief executive of a Pune-based pharmaceutical company. Recently, he had informed that the medicine being prepared by the Serum Institute with the help of Oxford University and AstraZeneca is coming soon in the market. He tweeted and wrote, ‘Happy New Year to all. India’s first Kovid-19 vaccine has been approved. It is completely safe and effective. It is coming soon. ‘ Adar Poonawala says that the company currently has 5 crore doses of Corona medicine.

Said on the questions arising on the vaccine, not forcing anyone: Anyone has the right to question science or facts, but the more we read about what the data is, where it has been tested, you talk and listen to some experts, so over time this belief Increasingly, these vaccines are very safe and effective. It needs to be mentioned here that no one is going to force anyone to take the vaccine.