Taimur, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is still young but fans are excited to know when he will be in films. Now recently Saif told during an interview that Taimur likes to watch Ramayana and he considers himself Lord Ram. Saif said, ‘Taimur loves watching Ramayana. He likes the bow and arrow and is dressed like Lord Rama and considers himself to be Lord Rama.

Saif was asked whether Taimur loved cricket like his grandfather? The actor said, “My elder son Ibrahim is a very good cricketer.” I had tried to force Timur to bat but he showed no interest. Taimur has more interest in arts. He is fond of painting and singing. ‘

Let me tell you that during an interview a few days ago, Kareena had told what is something that she does not want to repeat in the second pregnancy. Kareena had said, ‘When I was pregnant at the time of Taimur, everyone used to tell me to eat a lot and that is why my weight increased by 25 kg. I don’t want to do the same thing again. I just want to be healthy and fit. I think during the first pregnancy everyone used to say eat paratha, eat ghee, drink milk. But now I say listen, I have done all this before. I know who my body needs.

Kunal Khemu shared a funny video about the power cut in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor gave this reaction

Please tell that at this time Kareena is in Gurugram with Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. She has arrived in Delhi to complete the shooting of Aamir Khan’s film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’.

Kareena Kapoor’s baby bump will not be seen in Lal Singh Chadha

Let us tell that Kareena’s film Lal Singh Chadha also has a lot of shooting left. Everyone was wondering how Kareena would shoot with Baby Bump? Well, the makers have found a way out.

According to reports, Kareena’s baby bump is now visible, so VFX will be used to hide it.