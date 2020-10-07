Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has talked about his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in a recent interview. Saif mostly spends his time with Timur, although he says that he has a different place in his heart for all children.

Saif admits that he spends more and more of his time with Timur, but says he is equally fond of his daughter Sara and son Ibrahim. According to Pinkvilla, Saif said, “It is true that I spend more time with Timur. But I am equally attached to my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. My three children have a different place in my heart. “

Saif told how each of his children has a different place in their heart. He said that if he is unhappy with Sara, then Timur cannot make him feel better. Saif said, “If I am saddened by Sara for something, Taimur cannot make me feel better about it. He is different in all ages. “

Talking about the workfront, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli-2’. Apart from Saif, the film will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rani Mukherjee. Currently, Kareena Kapoor is currently holidaying with Saif and Taimur at Pataudi Palace in Delhi. According to media reports, Bebo may soon return to shoot for the Aamir Khan starrer film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Let us tell you that recently Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had given the good news of coming soon to their home.