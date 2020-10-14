Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are going to be parents again. However, with this good news, fans started worrying about their first child, Timur, as he is a favorite on the Internet as well as Paparazzi’s favorite. There were different types of mimes about it. Now Saif Ali Khan has told a funny thing about Taimur, who is associated with Ramayan serial.

Saif Ali Khan, in a conversation with Rediff, said some things about his son Taimur. He told that Taimur loved the mythological serial Ramayana on television. Along with this, he also explained the reason for this.

Saif said that Taimur sees this serial as if he is Sri Ram. He told- he loves Ramayana, but also loves to hear about King Arthur and swords. Saif said that both he and Kareena read it to them all too often. Saif also said that Taimur does not like cricket or football, but he loves singing, dancing and painting.



However, a picture of Timur is in the news right now, in which he is seen playing cricket. Kareena is currently in Delhi with her family and has shared this picture of her son on her social media. In this, Timur is busy playing cricket. He is seen batting with a large size bat in his hand. Kareena Kapoor wrote with this picture, ‘Is there any place in IPL? I can also play. ‘