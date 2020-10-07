Taimur Ali Khan, the younger Nawab of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is already a strong fan following. He is the only star kid whose photos go viral as soon as he comes on social media. Saif Ali Khan also thinks that he wants to see his little Nawab become an actor one day.

Talking about the popularity of Taimur, Saif Ali Khan says, “He will release his first film on Friday, so I’m sure.” I want Timur to become an actor. ” Let us know that many Bollywood celebs praise the younger Nawab’s cute looks. He appreciates that Taimur has so much fan following right now. He has remained a sensation on social media at a young age.

Some time ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan warned Akshay Kumar to stay away from Timur as he can give him a tough fight. The fan following of Timur can be more than that. If Taimur is seen in Akshay Kumar’s film, then the audience of Taimur’s looks will be more convincing than the actor.

Please tell that currently Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are in Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. Kareena has come to Delhi to shoot her upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Aamir Khan will be seen in the lead role in this film. The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood’s ‘Forest Gump’, in which Tom Hanks played the lead role.