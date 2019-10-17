In Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan will probably be the only actor who does not have a small bungalow but the entire palace. Yes, Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi has a lot of assets. His palace is called Ibrahim Kothi which is in Pataudi near Gurgaon, Haryana. People come from far away to see this palace of Pataudi. However, very few people know that Saif Ali Khan had found this kothi back with great difficulty.

In fact, a hotel chain was rented to Pataudi’s palace. After the death of Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif has renovated the palace again. However, Saif told in a recent interview that he had lost his sweat in getting this kothi back. Saif told that he got this kothi back by earning money from films.

Saif said that his life and family memories are associated with this Kothi. He said that it is true that he was born into a wealthy family but he has worked hard to get his family history, culture and this beautiful property. Explain that this palace, spread over 10 acres, has 150 rooms. It has 7 dressing rooms, 7 bedrooms, a drawing room with 7 billiard rooms and a dining room. The value of this property is said to be over Rs 800 crore.

Exclusive interview of Saif Ali Khan

Few people know that apart from the Hollywood star Julia Roberts ‘Eat Pre Love’, Bollywood films like ‘Mangal Pandey’, ‘Veer Zara’, ‘Gandhi: My Father’ and ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ shooting of Saif This has happened in Pataudi’s palace.

