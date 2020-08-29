The younger Nawab of Bollywood, ie Saif Ali Khan, has made a strong fan following through his films. Saif has done strong work in many films like ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ but his most memorable character till date is ‘Langa Tyagi’. Recently, actor Saif Ali Khan has given answers to many questions related to his career and personal life during a talk show.

Talking about his film ‘Omkara’, Saif told that director Vishal Bhardwaj disposed of his one page long dialog in one take. Vishal felt that such a long dialogue could be boring for the audience, so instead of speaking those dialogues, he asked Saif to react only to those lines. Saif Saif had to do it without clothes.

To shoot scenes without clothes, Saif placed a condition in front of Vishal Bhardwaj. Saif said that if Vishal also shoots this scene without clothes, then I am ready to do this scene. Upon hearing this talk of Saif, Vishal accepted his condition and then Saif also had to agree to the scene without clothes.

We all know that Saif Ali Khan has worked in director Imtiaz Ali’s superhit film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ but few people know that Imtiaz also offered his film ‘Rockstar’ to Saif Ali Khan . For some reason, Saif could not work in that film, after which Imtiaz cast Ranbir Kapoor in this film. The film was made and proved to be a block buster. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in a small role in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’. Well these days, he is spending time with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif is about to become the father of another child with wife Kareena.