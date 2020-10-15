The dubbing of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s upcoming film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ has been completed. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee play the lead roles in the sequel ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ of the superhit film Bunty Aur Babli, made under the Yash Raj banner. The cast has completed the dubbing of the film. Now the release of this film is awaited.

The film is directed by Varun V. Sharma. He said, ‘All the actors have completed dubbing for the film. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a tickling film and we are not able to wait to show our film to the audience. ‘

Significantly, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee have worked together in films like ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ before ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. Talking about the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He played a negative role in this and worked with Ajay Devgan.

Rani Mukherjee was last seen in the film Mardaani 2. The film was a sequel to Mardaani released in the year 2014. In the film, he played the role of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy, which was very well liked. It was directed by Gopi Putran.