Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are going to work together in the next film for the first time. This next film is a horror comedy film, titled ‘Bhoot Police’ and is produced by Pawan Kripalani. It is reported that the film ‘Bhoot Police’ will be produced in 3D.

Arjun and Saif as Goost Hunters

Work on the film being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri will start later this year. In the film, Arjun and Saif will play the role of Gost Hunters.

Jodi is absolutely perfect for the film

Director Pawan said, “We are very excited about this creepy adventure comedy and Saif and Arjun are joining this team, which we are very happy about, because these people are absolutely perfect for this crazy entertainer film.”

Their trademark will be in script

He told that both the actors will be seen in a completely different avatar and their trademark human will also be taken care of in the script of the film.

‘Sandeep and Pinky absconding’

Apart from this, Arjun’s next film is ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar’, in which he will also be seen with Parineeti Chopra. Apart from this, Arjun has a cross border film, in which Rakul Preet Singh will be seen with him.