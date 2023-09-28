Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Saif Rashid Al Nuaimi, CEO of Atheer, announced the presence of many new products provided by the company and Yas Marina Circuit, during the “15th edition” of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, noting that the circuit is celebrating the round in its own way. , through a group of surprises that delight the fans.

This came during Al-Naimi’s private dialogue with Al-Ittihad, in which he talked about several topics and announced the latest developments regarding the final round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Saif Al Nuaimi revealed that tickets for the final race of the championship are about to run out, stressing that only limited numbers remain in the hospitality category. He called on Formula 1 fans to hurry up and buy tickets in the coming days, noting that there are a group of new grandstands being held during This version, in order to provide the largest number of seats, to meet the high demand for race tickets.

He said: There are stands with a capacity of 3,000 seats being built at the end of the straight line, and the stands of last year’s edition are also located at the beginning of the straight line.

He announced the presence of new seats in the balcony of the second turn, with a number of 700 tickets, indicating that the balcony provides a completely new viewing angle, and attendees enjoy it to a very great extent, indicating that services are provided in the balcony, with a group of major international restaurants, and he said: There is a product New to Abu Dhabi’s “Hill”, and it will be fun and very different.

Regarding the tickets themselves, how to enter them, as well as the methods of obtaining them, Al Nuaimi said: The launch of the “Abu Dhabi GB” application is to facilitate all matters for the public, especially with regard to the method of obtaining the ticket, as well as transferring it from one person to another in a smooth and safe manner.

Al Nuaimi spoke about Atheera Company, stressing that it has long experience in the field of organizing entertainment and sporting events, as it is the result of a merger between Flash and Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management companies, pointing out that Atheera has a professional and distinguished work team with more than 15 years of experience.

He added: More than 700 events were organized on a global level, and the number of audience members who followed the events reached 16 million viewers from the events.

He added: This expertise will serve the various events on Yas Island, especially the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Formula 1, noting that the focus has been on a group of products that serve tourism in Abu Dhabi, especially since 73 percent of visitors to the last edition came from abroad. The state, which means it is necessary to provide products that help them recognize Abu Dhabi’s famous landmarks.

He pointed out that the number of attendees last year reached 160,000 spectators over the four days, so everyone is ready to receive the large audience.

He announced that holders of “Formula 1” tickets will have the opportunity to visit major landmarks in Abu Dhabi, such as the Louvre Museum and Qasr Al Watan, free of charge. The ticket also allows its holder to enter one of the major entertainment parks in Yas, including “Sea World,” which Recently opened in Saadiyat.

On the technical level, and the impact of deciding the World Championship title, on the part of the Dutchman Verstappen before the round, if it happens, he said: Abu Dhabi has a very special nature among “Formula 1” fans, and it always witnesses more excitement at Yas Racetrack, in order to end the season well, on the other hand. Drivers and teams, regardless of whether the title is decided or not, indicating that there is a great demand for watching the Yas Tour, and it is enough that the number of followers of the “2021 Edition” race directly, which was held in Yas, has reached 110 million followers worldwide.

Different experience

Saif Rashid Al Nuaimi confirmed that the Etihad Arena’s hosting of the World Motorcycle Supercross Championship next November 4 and 5 confirms the extent of confidence in Abu Dhabi, as it is a global and pioneering sports city. He stressed that the championship will be a significantly different event, especially since the “track” race will be Inside the “Etihad Arena” hall, in addition to the presence of an external part of it, which provides a very exciting entertainment experience for fans of speed sports, and it is the first time that the tournament is held in the Middle East.

Sustainability continues

Saif Rashid Al Nuaimi revealed that Yas Marina Circuit is continuing its experiment with sustainability, by providing electronic tickets, as well as lighting the circuit with LED lights, which greatly save energy.

External expansion

Saif Al Nuaimi said: “Thathar” Company has a plan for external expansion, especially in the Gulf region, stressing that the company has professional cadres capable of organizing major events in various fields.