Saif al-Islam Gaddafi suggested postponing the presidential elections and holding parliamentary elections as soon as possible, in order to solve the political crisis in his country during this period, after the elections faltered last December.

He pointed out in a statement that “this initiative aims to get out of the situation to which the conflicting parties’ political and military differences have brought us in a way that has harmed the country and its people, squandered its wealth and threatens its national unity.”

In his initiative, which was published by his lawyer, Khaled Al-Zaydi, Saif Al-Islam considered that the election of a new parliament would spare the country war and division, save the rest of the road map imposed on the Libyans, and respect the will of 2.5 million voters.

He explained that the elected parliament is taking the necessary measures to complete the presidential elections, in a way that guarantees reaching a permanent stage that enables the Libyans to build their homeland and restore their sovereignty without any external interference and political rivalries.

The statement stressed the need to block the path to the new transitional stages, which threaten to enter the country into a new state of war, due to the rejection of a previous government, the insistence of a new government to take over, and a return to the state of institutional division in the presence of two governments.