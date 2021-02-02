Saif Al Dhaheri: The UAE is at the forefront of countries that have carried out tests for the Corona virus

Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said that the UAE is at the forefront of the countries in the world that have conducted tests for Corona virus, relative to the total population.

He added: “The UAE is completing its methodology for examinations aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the epidemic, by conducting intensive examinations for various segments of society, as the total number of examinations exceeded 26 million examinations … an achievement for the state to adopt a pioneering model in facing the pandemic and mitigating its effects on society.”

Al-Dhaheri explained: “The infection rate in relation to the total examinations is among the lowest regionally and globally, and this is due to the effectiveness of the measures taken, the application of the best and latest medical examination techniques, and the community awareness of adherence to the precautionary and preventive measures.”

The official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that “despite the increase in the number of new cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, the UAE has the ability to deal with this increase through a flexible methodology and high agility in dealing with developments.”

He said that the state’s efforts have resulted in an increase in the demand for receiving the vaccine, as part of a national plan that aims to reach the number of vaccinated people to more than 50% of the population during the first quarter of this year in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, stressing, “The UAE has the best services that can be That any visitor or tourist can enjoy it, and it has succeeded in providing a (safe tourism) experience for its visitors of various nationalities, which enhances its reputation and its position among the best tourist destinations around the world.

Saif Al Dhaheri pointed out that «the most important characteristic of the UAE’s approach to dealing with the (Corona) pandemic is that it is a balance between preserving the safety of society and continuing economic activities in key sectors in a safe manner, explaining,“ The UAE is working on adopting the latest innovative treatments and enhancing the capacity of the health sector , And expanding the conduct of examinations, and the provision of medical and preventive supplies, to raise efficiency to achieve sustainable recovery, which is consistent with national priorities in the planning stage of recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.