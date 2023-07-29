During the night of May 2, an inflatable boat in which 45 people were traveling was intercepted by the Greek coast guard. It came from Turkey and was very close to its target, Plomari, on the south coast of the Greek island of Lesbos. One of the people on the boat, the Somali Nasteha Omar, tells by phone from Izmir (Turkey) what she experienced that night. According to her account, three of her fellow travelers jumped into the water to avoid being caught by the coastal patrol for fear of being sent back to Turkey. Two swam to the beach, but one began to scream for help while still in the water. “We only saw his head, illuminated by the powerful spotlight of the coast guard. The police were very close while he was screaming, but they were not helping him,” he says. The woman claims that her zodiac he came ashore while watching the young man drown near the ship of the Greek agents.

His name was Mohamed Tohow and Omar’s testimony is part of a complaint filed before the Greek courts to clarify the circumstances of his death that night. The Greek Coast Guard has not answered questions from this newspaper about what happened. The case transcends at a time when suspicions of irregularities on the part of this body are multiplying, which numerous complaints link to participation in processes of hot returns to Turkish waters. The recent tragedy of the Ionian—the wreck of the ship Adriana which arrived in Greek waters loaded with 750 asylum seekers — has brought to the fore the performance of the coast guard in intercepting ships in its search and rescue area of ​​responsibility.

The hot returns of migrants who have arrived in Greece are a practice that the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denies, but which humanitarian organizations and dozens of migrants have repeatedly denounced.

Omar assures that that fateful night she was already arrested on Greek land along with 12 other people from the boat. They were thrown back into the sea and left adrift – the Turkish coast guard published that on May 3 at 12:05 p.m. they rescued 13 people from a drifting inflatable raft in the sea area between Dikili and Izmir, just opposite Plomari – while the The rest of the migrants managed to be registered in the Lesbos refugee camp. Except for Mohamed Tohow, whom they knew as Said. He was 20 years old.

His funeral took place on Lesbos on June 13 after his body washed up on the beach. The migrants who managed to stay on the island are afraid to speak up. Several of them, consulted by this newspaper at Said’s funeral, refused to tell what happened. One agreed to give his version on the condition that he not be identified in any way: neither name, nor age, nor nationality. “When the spotlight of the Greek policemen illuminated us, we panicked. I saw Said and two other boys jump into the water, ”he says. He believes that Said could have been saved. When this witness came ashore, he started to run and managed not to be stopped. He ended up with part of the group in the refugee camp on the island.

Mohamed Tohow, who was called Said, in an image provided by the family.

Faduma Mohamed Adan, Said’s mother, received one last message from her son on the night of May 2. It said: “I’m sorry, mom, I lied to you. Yes, I’m going to Europe. We are already on the coast. Everything is going well. I have to turn off my mobile so as not to be seen”. She never turned it on again. Faduma and her husband, Abdisalan Tohow, had been arguing with her son for two years to try to prevent her from starting this dangerous journey. He was studying business administration in Ankara and with good grades, says his father. But he wanted to become independent, to take the leap.

Said was the eldest of seven children. Abdisalan, the father, lives in London and works as a delivery man. Faduma and her children have lived in Ankara for three years. The father has been doing double shifts as a driver for two decades to be able to send enough money to his family. Almost the same time that he has been trying to reunite his family. The first time she applied for a visa for Said was 16 years ago. Two years ago, after much red tape and thousands of pounds spent in vain, the UK rejected reunification for good.

Abdisalan, who traveled to Greece in search of his missing son, recalls his nightmare after the burial in a cafeteria in the port of Mytilene (Lesbos). He is accompanied by his sister Leila, who listens attentively and writes down details of the story, and her brother Abdoulaziz -both also live in London-, who makes sure that there is no shortage of drinks during the conversation. Said, his father recalls, liked football and was a fan of Arsenal. He would spend all day listening to music, especially hip hop, and would spend hours rapping over videos of his favorite artists on TikTok.

The grave of Somali Mohamed Tohow, known as Said, in Lesbos, Greece, on June 13.

Following the UK’s refusal of legal entry into the country, Said was very angry, Abdisalan recalls, and began to devise other ways to get to London.

His parents made him promise not to risk his life at sea. But Said ran out of patience, though he kept it from her. Last April, he told his father that he wanted to visit Somalia. Abdisalan gave Said money for plane tickets. Before, he asked him again if it was to do “crazy” and he denied it again. He replied that he only wanted to see his friends, but he used the money to start a fatal journey.

When Faduma told him that she had received Said’s message that he was embarking for Greece, Abdisalan was at work. “I was in shock,” he recalls. His concern continued to grow when they had not heard from Said for three days. He began to ask in Izmir, without results. He then he traveled to Lesbos. The Hellenic authorities told him that they did not know of any migrant with that name, neither detained nor registered.

Desperate due to the lack of news, he managed to contact the trafficker who organized the trip. He told him that the boat arrived at Plomari. There, on June 3, a body in an advanced state of decomposition was found. Abdisalan identified him by his clothes. In Lesbos he located some of Said’s companions, who told him what had happened.

The family has legal representation, both in Greece and in the United Kingdom to clarify the facts in court and debug possible responsibilities. Annina Mullis, one of the lawyers at the Legal Center Lesvos, explains to this newspaper that they have been waiting for weeks for the DNA test to confirm Said’s identity to decide the next legal steps.

Isa Krischke, who works for a local organization that assists the families of missing migrants, reveals that the authorities opened a file on the case when they found the body, but closed it after Abdisalan identified his son, without waiting for the results of the investigation. the DNA test. “The cause or circumstances of death were not investigated.” He maintains that it is not an exception: “The deaths of migrants are never investigated ex officio; We regularly receive testimonies from people who fall from the boats and we are not aware of any investigation into the causes or that they question the witnesses”.

On June 13, a group of 16 young men arrived at an olive grove located 13 kilometers from Mytilene. They took off their shoes, rolled up their pants sleeves so as not to get dirty, and began to dig with picks, shovels, and a hoe. Short, intense shifts in pairs. It is not a cemetery as such, but it is where deceased migrants are buried. In Greece there is only one Islamic cemetery, but it is in Komotini, near the border with Turkey.

At 12:30 a bus arrived from the refugee camp. They were those attending a funeral in a place that is not a cemetery. There was also no magnet. The family had to organize everything.

At 2:20 p.m., Abdisalan prayed alone, and for the last time, in front of Said’s tomb. “I feel better,” he said later, “because when you lose a child, if you don’t find it, you can’t close the wound.” But he warned gloomily: “Now I am afraid that the next brother, who has just been rejected for a visa like Said, will want to do the same madness when the enormous sadness for losing what, in addition to being a brother, was his best friend passes. ”.

