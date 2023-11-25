You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Marriage proposal in the Metropolitan.
Marriage proposal in the Metropolitan.
A couple of Junior fans got engaged in the stadium and were on TV.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
A football stadium lends itself to everything, even love. In the stands of the Metropolitano a particular scene was experienced, a marriage proposal which was recorded live on TV.
At halftime of the match between Junior and Golden Eagleson date 3 of group A of the League, a couple got engaged with a ring and everything.
During the Win Sports + TV broadcast, it was recorded how the man leans down, takes out the ring and proposes to his partner.
The woman, excited, says yes, they hug and she shows the ring on her finger. The moment was even more emotional because it was narrated live by Win’s narrator, Eduardo Luiswho said: “Ladies and gentlemen, he said yes, we recount this marriage.”
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Marriage #proposal #live #Metropolitans #stands #video