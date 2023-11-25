A football stadium lends itself to everything, even love. In the stands of the Metropolitano a particular scene was experienced, a marriage proposal which was recorded live on TV.

At halftime of the match between Junior and Golden Eagleson date 3 of group A of the League, a couple got engaged with a ring and everything.

During the Win Sports + TV broadcast, it was recorded how the man leans down, takes out the ring and proposes to his partner.

The woman, excited, says yes, they hug and she shows the ring on her finger. The moment was even more emotional because it was narrated live by Win’s narrator, Eduardo Luiswho said: “Ladies and gentlemen, he said yes, we recount this marriage.”

