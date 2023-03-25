For many, asking for marriage is one of the most significant events because after that, a stage in life will begin where the mutual well-being of the couple will be sought.

That is why many men and women look for this event to be magical and in some cases the most fantastic that a person can experience. However, sometimes improvisation is worth more when looking to start a family.

That was perhaps what a man who went viral in Nayarit thought for proposing to his wife with a seafood toast.

This fact, which has moved Internet users, was shared through the Gente Nayarit Facebook page, who highlighted the creativity of the couple to unite their lives.

“This is how you can get married in Nayarit… Samuel and Carmen promised each other eternal love this weekend on the beautiful Aticama promenade”, was mentioned in the post.

In the images that have gone viral through various social media platforms, you can see the happy couple posing for the photo after agreeing to join their lives in marriage.

The engagement ring was placed in a piece of avocado on a shellfish toast, particularly shrimp and different types of oysters.

As expected, the images could not go unnoticed by Internet users who in some cases wanted to experience such a spontaneous and creative moment.

“So if you want to get married”, “I don’t expect less from my boyfriend”, “I’m already waiting for my ring on top of a shellfish molcajete”, were some of the comments.