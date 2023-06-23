A statement issued by the presidency said that Saeed made it clear that “the prescriptions of the International Monetary Fund to provide financial support to Tunisia are unacceptable because they will harm civil peace.”

Saied reiterated that any required reductions in subsidies, mostly in energy and food, could have harmful repercussions for the country, pointing to deadly riots in Tunisia in 1983 after the lifting of subsidies on grain and its derivatives was announced.

The presidential statement said that Saeed stressed that he “will not accept that one drop of blood be spilled,” adding that Georgieva welcomed the president’s invitation to visit Tunisia at a date yet to be determined.

Said’s remarks came during a meeting with Georgieva in Paris on the sidelines of a financing summit held Thursday evening, according to the Tunisian presidency.

Tunisia’s talks with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package have been stalled for months, and there is little sign that Saied is willing to agree to the steps needed to reach an agreement that will help the country avoid a financial crisis.

Tunisia, which is suffering the worst financial crisis that credit rating agencies say threatens the country’s default, last year reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on a $1.9 billion loan.

However, a final agreement stalled several months ago amid international calls for Tunisia to initiate immediate reforms that include cutting food subsidies, energy subsidies, restructuring public companies and reducing the public wage bill.