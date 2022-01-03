Take on the challenge! Taking advantage of the vacations in This is War, Said Palao does not rest and has been training in the United States to represent Peru in the Pan American Judo Championship, which will be held in April in our country.

After winning the National Judo Championship in December 2021, the reality boy was quite clear that he can bring great joy in this discipline, that is why he is now part of the national team and to improve his skills he is in the academy where the team trains US official

“It is a great satisfaction to be able to represent Peru in judo. Coming back to this sport after nine years and now being challenged to be selected is a blessing. I am already training very hard to be able to give my best in this championship, “said Said.

Said Palao promises to bring a medal for Peru

Likewise, the athlete assured that he will do his best to obtain the medal for the country. “This competition demands a lot of effort, so I’m giving my all because I want Peru to have the medal in judo” , he referred.

Said Palao assures that he is a high-level athlete

It should be noted that before participating in the National Adult Judo Championship, Said Palao mentioned that he is a high-level athlete.