Said Palao, known for his participation in the television program ‘This is war’, took an unexpected turn in his career by fulfilling one of his dreams: launching his own construction company. Through his social networks, he shared the exciting news and thanked his family, girlfriend Alejandra Baigorria and friends for their support during this important step in his life.

Said’s exciting message on his official Instagram account reveals that this achievement is the result of more than a year of meetings and careful planning. His followers did not take long to congratulate him and express his surprise at this new facet of Palao.

What university degree did you study before ‘This is War’?

The reality boy entered university before his foray into the world of television. Although it is not confirmed whether he completed his studies, in an interview, he revealed that he dedicated himself to industrial engineering.

“I have studied Industrial Engineering, I have a degree and I am a high-performance athlete. It must be clear that, outside of the hour and a half of the program (‘This is war’), where everyone sees us, the boys work, they have their business, undertake and study”said Palao, when showing other facets of his life.

With his new construction company, Said Palao joins the list of public figures who expand their horizons beyond entertainment.

How did Said Palao finance his construction company?

According to what he commented on his social networks, Said Palao used all his savings to be able to carry out his most desired project. “Behind all this there are many stages in my life of sacrifices to be able to achieve a step as big as this: I sold my car (I haven’t had it for more than a year), I used all my savings, loans, I sold my shares in the family business and many more things, but every sacrifice brings its reward, and for me this is the most rewarding” added the ‘Samurai’.

How old is Said Palao?

Said Palao’s new facet as a construction businessman shows that reality show participants also have projects and goals beyond the screen. Although Said Palao is known for his participation in these shows, few know his exact age. The model was born on March 30, 1993, that is, he is currently 30 years old.

Said Palao assures that he is a high-performance athlete. Photo: El Popular composition

