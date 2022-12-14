Said Palau was present, this Tuesday, December 13, in the edition of “This is war” in the midst of the scandal that he starred in a couple of days ago, when he was caught in affectionate situations with the model Melissa Biurnegalo, at an electronic music event. The ampay was broadcast on Monday the 12th by “Magaly TV, the firm” and generated great noise among locals and strangers, as the reality boy maintains a solid relationship of almost two years with Alejandra Baigorria.

However, after the competition reality show on América TV began, Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller introduced Austin Palao’s brother to start the “cross tapes” game. Despite the effort of the ‘combatant’, he could not score a point for his team.