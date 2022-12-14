Said Palau and Alejandra Baigorria have established themselves as one of the most stable and lasting relationships in local show business due to the long time they have been together. However, some images of the reality boy with a 23-year-old model named Melissa Biurnegalo have caused a stir among the couple’s followers, as the businesswoman is in Miami enjoying a few days away. Will this be the beginning of the end?

Said Palao revealed that he would like his baby to be a man. Photo: @saidpalao_fit/Instagram

How was Said Palao’s ampay?

On the night of December 12, the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” presented a brief report in which Said Palau is caught in compromising situations with a model with which she attended an electronic event, the same day that Alejandra Baigorria traveled to Miami, United States.

In the images, you can see the exact moment in which the athlete also stands very close to the 23-year-old girl and hugs her around the waist, so that she can then speak in her ear. It should be noted that figures such as Fabio Agostini and ‘Chama’ also attended the show.

“If you have a girlfriend, you are not grabbing another woman like that, what will Alejandra Baigorria think when she sees these images of her Said Palao,” Magaly Medina questioned when she saw the full ampay.

Alejandra and Said plan to buy a house next year

In a recent interview, Alejandra Baigorria He revealed that his relationship with Said Palao was going great, so they already have in mind buying a house in 2023. “In love we are doing spectacularly, at work we have done well and I think we are closing a year happy”, said the businesswoman from Gamarra.

However, he indicated that they must first balance some expenses to take the next step. “The first project is that of the house together; We are hoping to close December well and then find the ideal place. And I think the first step is to live together” he added.

How did the romance between Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao come to light?

In mid-2020, Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao were captured by Magaly Medina’s cameras, however, at that time they were not yet in a relationship. It was some time later that, through her social networks, the businesswoman revealed that, in January 2021, he proposed to start a romance.

Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao fell in love in This is war. Photo: Instagram

Said Palao reappears in “This is war” despite his recent ampay

The criticism on social networks and throughout the national show did not seem to interest Said Palao at all, who reappeared without any problem in the latest edition of “This is war” on Tuesday, December 13.

Said Palao would have been unfaithful to Alejandra Baigorria. Photo: composition/capture America TV/capture ATV

The reality boy even competed in one of the games, but lost and couldn’t score the points his team needed.