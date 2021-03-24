The reality boy Said Palao was denounced by part of his ex-partner and influencer Aleska zambrano, who demands an increase in alimony for the daughter they have in common.

The Magaly TV program, the firm showed the document detailing the legal request against the model. The television segment contacted Aleska Zambrano so that she can provide you with more information about the amount required.

“It is an issue that I am seeing with my lawyers and I cannot speak. I hope you can understand it, thank you ”, said the young woman in the telephone communication.

After the report, the driver read the text where it was mentioned that the young man is a shareholder of This is war and the image of some commercial brands.

Also, the television presenter cited the earnings of Said Palao, who They range between 25 and 50,000 soles.

“Definitely, what she wants is to annul the conciliation they had before, where she was responsible for the housing and food expenses. Meanwhile, he only paid the study expenses ”, summarized Magaly Medina.

“In fact, it was quite a beneficial arrangement for Said Palao. Times have changed in a pandemic, the money is no longer enough and he wants to reach another economic agreement, “concludes the television host.

