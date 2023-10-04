Said Palao He surprised his followers by announcing that he has taken an important step in his life after launching his own construction company after years of perseverance and effort. The member of ‘This is war’ thanked his family, girlfriend and friends, who were a fundamental piece for everything planned to go very well. Let us remember that, a few days ago, Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria also opened the apartment that they will share together.

YOU CAN SEE: Alejandra Baigorria opens her own luxurious apartment with Said Palao: what does her new home look like?

What did Said Palao say after launching his own construction company?

The model could not sustain the emotion and published an emotional message on his official Instagram account. “Very happy, guys, to tell you that after more than a year of meetings and good planning I have fulfilled one of my dreams: having my own construction company!!”, reads the first part of the publication.

“Behind all this there are many stages in my life of sacrifices to be able to achieve a step as big as this: I sold my car (I haven’t had it for more than a year), I used all my savings, loans, I sold my shares in the family business and many more things, but every sacrifice brings its reward, and for me this is the most gratifying. I know that there are many more dreams to fulfill and this would not be a reality without the support of my family, girlfriend and friends. Seriously, they were fundamental for all this. More than happy,” added the ‘Samurai’.



#Palao #fulfills #dream #construction #company #savings #sold #shares