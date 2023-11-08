A few weeks ago, Said Palao was very proud because he had managed to have his own construction company, even published some photographs on his social networks in which he was seen carrying out activities typical of the field. However, on Magaly Medina’s program, it was revealed that the company founded by Alejandra Baigorria’s boyfriend would not be operating nor does it record information on financial movements, despite the fact that it was recently announced with enthusiasm.

What did ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, say about the Said Palao construction company?

The ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ space made some observations about the financial status of LS Group, founded by Said Palao. However, the real estate company appears to have made no financial movements, according to the report. For this reason, the ‘Urracos’ went in search of answers from the construction company’s workers.

Upon arriving at the address where it should be, Magaly Medina’s production was surprised that the doorman of the place did not know how to explain the aforementioned company, claiming that no business of this type operated there.

Did Said Palao speak out after Magaly Medina’s report?

Although Magaly Medina’s team tried to speak with Said Palao On the subject, he did not answer the calls. But the one who did answer some questions was a man named Gilbert, who works at LS Group, and gave some details about how the former ‘EEG’ member’s company has been working.

“We work independently, they hire us as a construction master, as such and as we have already gained experience, the issue of training as a company has just been done.”he declared. Likewise, he stated that said real estate agency was already working on projects in well-known areas of the capital. It should be noted that La República also tried to communicate with the reality boy; However, we did not receive any response.