Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria are a couple that generates controversy every time something is revealed about their relationship. This time, the member of ‘Esto es guerra’ was invited to the program ‘Mande qué mande’ and was asked about his marriage plans with the popular ‘Rubia de Gamarra’. In this regard, the reality boy had a curious reaction and a forceful response about taking the next step in his relationship with the businesswoman. In this note, he knows all the details.

How did Said Palao react to the question about his wedding to Alejandra Baigorria?

Said Palao was on the program ‘Mande qué mande’ this Monday, November 27. At first, the host María Pía Copello congratulated the reality boy for recently winning the title of national champion ofjudo. Given this achievement of their partner, they invited Alejandra Baigorria to join the conversation, via video call. In this regard, the ‘Rubia de Gamarra’ was proud and she dedicated a few words to her boyfriend.

Seeing this, Carlos Vílchez was encouraged to make a peculiar comment about the possibility of a wedding between the ‘lovebirds’. “You know what it’s like to be a judo champion and then get married, it’s nice,”he pointed. At this, Palao got a little nervous, smiled and responded. “The only thing ‘Carlota’ thinks about is that, she doesn’t even know what color my medal is,” he said.

How many years have Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria been in a relationship?

Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria They have been in a relationship for more than two and a half years; However, the couple has known each other since 2014, after Austin’s brother entered ‘Combat in your neighborhood’. At that time, the reality boy was having an affair withMacarena Velezand the ‘Rubia de Gamarra’ was romantically related toMario Hart.

Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria now have their own apartment where they live together. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Alejandra Baigorria

