Renzo Schuller and Johanna San Miguel They are the new duo of “This is war”; However, since the driver entered the competition reality show, both have remembered what the program was like when it was still “Combat” was in force. Faced with this, viewers have witnessed the confrontations and camaraderie that exists between the drivers.

During an interview with “you are in all”, Renzo Schuller recounted when he began his friendship with Johanna San Miguel and how he feels now that they both work together in “This is war”, a program that began as the actor’s competition.

What did Renzo Schuller say?

“I have known ‘Chata’ for a long time. We have worked together in theater, never driving. When I was in “Combat” and “This is war” here, I talked to Mathías, I talked to ‘Chata’. He sent them messages and wished them the best when they were going to launch a program before “This is war”. Very clearly I have written to them: ‘Hey, good luck in the program’”, he said very happy.

Likewise, he reflected on people who make fun of the bad times that a partner can have: “Suddenly, it did not go well for them, but I have never been one of the people who make fun of it. We all have had good and bad, mocking that is bad. You realize what a person is like, not when they are doing poorly, but in the moments when they are doing well.”

Renzo Schuller and Johanna San Miguel have been friends for several years. Photo: America TV

What did you think about the meeting with Johanna San Miguel?

Later, the reporter for “You are in all of them” asked Renzo Schuller how he felt when he was told that he would lead “This is war” with Johanna San Miguel and he replied: “It is what it is (…) She asked that I say copycat, look at the pictures. With much love and respect, I tell you, she copies ”.