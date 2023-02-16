The warrior Said Palao affirmed that he could not make as many plans as on other dates because his partner, Alejandra Baigorria, is still recovering from a shoulder operation.

Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria They make up one of the couples with the longest time in the medium. And although they have had their ups and downs, both figures have shown that criticism does not fully affect their relationship, since, recently, the eldest of the Palao brothers has been the target of questions for allegedly not having given ‘Ale’ anything. However, this was denied by the reality boy and he referred to all the rumors that can be created on social networks.

What did Said Palao say about the criticism against him?

Said Palau He asserted that one has to learn to cope with what can be said abroad, and more when there are no foundations. In this sense, he alluded to social networks, in which he was accused of not showing or giving any details to his partner, Alejandra Baigorria.

“You have to know how to carry, if they criticize you for something that is not happening, it does not matter. You have to follow life, you don’t have to be aware of the networks because otherwise it becomes a bit toxic, ”he declared.

What did Ale and Said do for Valentine’s Day?

Said Palau He categorically denied that he had not given Alejandra Baigorria anything for Valentine’s Day, since he stated that he did go out to dinner with the popular ‘Gringa de Gamarra’. In addition, he prepared something small for her because his girlfriend is recovering from a delicate operation on her shoulder.

“Yes, don’t worry, because we can’t do anything extravagant, because her shoulder is sick. We went to train a little bit because he likes to get active and leaving here we met for dinner,” said Said.

Said Palao talked about his Valentine's plans and gave unpublished details.

On the other hand, the warrior revealed that his partner does not enjoy many things, a detail that is surprising, since, during his time in Combat, ‘Ale’ got excited every time he received a gift.

“‘Ale’ doesn’t like to do a lot of things either, especially when she’s upset, if she’d been in good health, I think we would have done other things,” she said.