The month of July was really positive globally for the Chinese group SAIC. Quietly, beyond the borders of auto Europe, China’s largest auto manufacturer has sold 507,000 vehicles at home, up 43.7% year-over-year. Exports and the share of electrified cars within the sales mix are also growing.

Exports are mainly driven by the MG brand, which is also achieving good results in Italy. Thanks to the British heritage, ‘digesting’ Chinese technology is much easier. The SAIC group recorded 98,000 cars sold in July, an increase of 91.3% compared to 2021, with the MG brand as a great protagonist. The expectation is to constantly improve the share of vehicles sold by the brand each month, and with the electric MG4 the goal could become possible.

In China, after Covid, joint-ventures have also recovered, with SAIC Volkswagen having sold 130,000 vehicles, while SAIC-GM has reached 115,000. SAIC-GM-Wuling, which he puts up for sale the hugely popular electric Hongguang MINI EV, fared even better with 145,000 units placed on the market. In the first half of the year, SAIC therefore totaled the sale of 2.74 million cars, with the best growth rate in the country.

In general, SAIC’s data is extremely good, which is why its activities should be treated with less regionalism than is being done now. Europe, the United States, Japan and Korea dominated the market until the day before yesterday, but today the Chinese brands are pawing and in terms of product quality – except for some still chronic cases – there are no major differences.