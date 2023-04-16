Saibandy | A confusing commercial earworm played as Nokia rose from the brink of the abyss to victory in the floorball finals

Henri Johansson has decided the victories of Nokian KrP in other finals with his goals in consecutive years. The TPS series was tied at 1–1.

Last in the spring Henri Johansson scored a goal that was hard to beat.

The legendary goal stick of Nokian KrP scored the winning goal in the second final in Rahola just half a minute before the end. The victory was the first in the club’s history in the finals, and it came against local rivals Classic, who advanced from the championship to the championship.

A year later at Turku Kupitta, again in the second final, Johansson got at least close, if not quite equal.

In overtime, in 62:23, he shot directly from the left side Olli Arkkilan of the input sent. When the hole ball slipped into the net, the TPS national team keeper Oskari Fälden’s, it meant a 4–3 overtime win for KrP and leveling the final series at 1–1. The importance of the hit shone through the eagerness of the fans.

“It tasted good, you can’t deny it. I already said that I don’t know which one was tastier. I’m not going to compare it any further,” Johansson laughed.

Although the total number of league goals for Johansson is already approaching 800, in the light of the recent past, he could not be considered the most likely to decide the TPS away match: Johansson recalled that he last scored a goal in Turku against TPS four or five years ago.

“We have laughed at that dry pipe. Usually, there aren’t even terribly many betting spots here. Today there were chances even before the finish, but they didn’t go.”

Lauri Alkki returned from suspension to KrP’s lineup, and the attack chains had changed anyway.

It didn’t take long to return. Alki’s evening ended after barely a quarter of a game, at the end of an extraordinary chain of events.

First, in front of the TPS substitution bench, Alkki made contact with the TPS attacker in a duel Peteris to Trex. This was left lying on the ground holding its head, and when the game was allowed to continue for a short while, the KrP platform was soon on the ground as well Valtteri Viitakoski bleeding profusely from his forehead. The jury indicated that both situations would be reviewed on video for a match penalty.

The latter situation was clear: Viitakoski unluckily wobbled towards the TPS defender Jere Niemelän elbow. Niemelä didn’t even make a move to lunge at the opponent, and there was no reason for a penalty.

On the other hand, Alki’s situation was more difficult. In the opinion of many, the KrP striker did not hit Trekse’s head in the first place, but the first contact could very well have hit the Latvian’s jaw. Judging by the decision, this was also the opinion of the jury: red card and sending off.

Trekse and Viitakoski were both able to return to the match, the latter with his head firmly bandaged.

“Fortunately, an old Tepsi player and the current doctor happened to have stitch glue, so it was glued. It wasn’t a terribly big wound, but there was a lot of blood,” Viitakoski said.

“I felt as soon as I got to the booth that there were no symptoms of a concussion, so I dared to go back to playing. Fortunately, I didn’t get too much blood, so I didn’t get dizzy.”

“It was such luck in the accident that it would now be the seventh strike to that same face: at least once a puck, once a stick and Four times an elbow. I already know how sensitive it opens, so I don’t freak out that badly anymore.”

The offense in the opening set was in favor of the home team, and TPS struck twice with superiority. KrP was five against five in the next two sets. Still, there were no goals to be scored, for example due to TPS Fälden’s brilliant saves.

The guests needed extra time and a win to reach the goal by Nico Jonaeson equalizing goal without a goalkeeper in 59.19. Just a couple of minutes earlier, Trekse, known from Koovee’s divarikent, had scored a goal with which he seemed to become the hero of the people of Turku.

You don’t have to wait long for the third final. The next game in Rahola is already on Tuesday.

Johansson’s the goal started a downright confusing celebration ritual, as long as the hero of the evening had first freed himself from the trial of three different TV channels and then the still writing media.

When Johansson and the head coach Janne Kainulainen finally got to the booth, the team’s victory song began to play with force.

What song? Advertising earworm of the Puuilo store chain Of course.

The historically peculiar choice seemed to work, the song and the forging of the rhythm echoed from the dressing room to the side of the corridor. Kainulainen didn’t know the origin of the season-long tradition, but he confirmed that it worked. Instead, background information was found from Viitakoski.

“We have a mafia of 96-year-olds, and that Puuilo was played in the summer at some cookies or dinner parties. It then spread to the whole team,” he revealed.

“We still have to ask Puuilo if we can work out a sponsorship deal for next season,” Viitakoski joked.