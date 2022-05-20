In December 2019, during the Eighth session of the Conference of the Member States of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), they adopted Joint Resolution 8/13, which includes various recommendations to Audit Institutions (SAI) to strengthen its efforts to prevent and combat corruption. In May 2021, the Political Declaration against Corruption adopted by the United Nations General Assembly reiterated the relevance of superior auditing in the prevention of corruption.

Both instruments complement the different commitments that, for several years, the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) has assumed in anti-corruption matters, in accordance with said recommendation, the Abu Dhabi Declaration, the Sustainable Development Goal 16 of the Agenda 2030 and the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Aware of the importance of institutionalizing these duties among the SAIs of Latin America and the Caribbean, in April 2019, the Latin American and Caribbean Organization (OLACEFS) created the Specialized Working Group on the Fight against Transnational Corruption (GTCT), whose The purpose was to promote the exchange of timely information between the SAIs of the region for the better execution of their investigation processes and government auditing, which contribute to the fight against transnational corruption, as well as the exchange of experiences and good practices.

Taking as a starting point the content of the Declaration of San Salvador on the Fight against Transnational Corruption of OLACEFS, the GTCT, made up of the SAIs of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras , Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, under the leadership of the SAI of Ecuador, began its activities.

During the two years of its mandate, the GTCT prepared the Information Exchange Guide between Supreme Audit Institutions, the Manual of Good Practices in the Fight against Corruption, the document “Species trafficking as a paradigmatic case of transnational corruption: potential contributions of external government control” and the Methodological Tools for the external government control of the legal export of species of wild flora and fauna, with a focus on the prevention of transnational corruption.

Considering the scope of the new regional project “Strengthening external financial control for the prevention and effective fight against corruption” that OLACEFS will develop in collaboration with the German Cooperation Agency GIZ, the General Assembly decided to give GTCT the status of Technical Commission, giving way to the Specialized Technical Commission in the Fight against Transnational Corruption (CTCT). The new Commission, led by the SAI of Chile, is a space that will allow cooperation in the prevention, detection and fight against corruption among SAIs for the improvement of government control and other anti-corruption activities carried out by SAIs, with coverage and transnational impact. To achieve its objectives, it has two Task Forces, one will be in charge of developing the Anticorruption Policy in OLACEFS, and the second will prepare an action plan for the implementation of measures that are within the competence framework of the SAIs to contribute to the prevention of crimes against wild flora and fauna. I am sure that the new Technical Commission will make timely and innovative contributions to strengthen the contributions of OLACEFS to the prevention and fight against corruption, generating value for our region.