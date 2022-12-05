Home page politics

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffman

Split

The left wants to look for a way out of its crisis at the weekend. Ex-group leader Sahra Wagenknecht is considering founding a new party.

Berlin/Frankfurt – The left wants to look for a way out of their crisis at a meeting next weekend in Leipzig. The party and parliamentary group leaders at federal and state level are invited, as is the party leader Janine Wissler announced on Monday (December 5). The party is in a “difficult situation”.

It is about the line-up for the state elections in Berlin, Hesse and Bavaria and about the strategic orientation. The background to this is the party’s poor election results in the federal election and the following state elections, as well as an ongoing debate about a possible split.

Die Linke: Ex-group leader Sahra Wagenknecht is considering a new party

The former faction leader Sahra Wagenknecht had recently publicly considered the founding of a party, but had not yet made a decision. There is a gap in the party system that the left is not filling, according to sources close to her. Her party colleague Gregor Gysi, on the other hand, spoke of a historic responsibility to keep the party together. The politician recently made several appeals to Wagenknecht. The ex-group leader is crossed with Wissler and its co-chairman Martin Schirdewan. Wagenknecht’s opponents in the party, for their part, are pushing for a clearer definition of how the party should proceed.

Left leader Schirdewan has again warned against tendencies towards division in his party. Such speculation is not helpful. “That damages the party, you have to say that very clearly.” He assumes that everyone who is responsible will do what is necessary to stabilize the party. “We are working on concrete conflict resolution.”

Die Linke: Wagenknecht’s new party would have good chances in East Germany

According to a survey, many voters are interested in a possible new party led by left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht. When asked “Could you basically imagine voting for a new party founded by Sahra Wagenknecht?” 30 percent of those surveyed answered “yes” or “rather yes”. In East Germany it was even 49 percent like that mirror reported.

The Leipzig party meeting from Saturday (December 10) to Sunday (December 11) should not be public. A subsequent explanation is expected. (cas/dpa)