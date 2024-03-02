Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht's BSW loses in a survey for the first time since it was founded. The Free Voters must continue to hope for entry into the Bundestag. © Carsten Koall/Armin Weigel/dpa

For the first time since its founding, the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance lost in a poll for the federal election. Meanwhile, the Union has reason to be happy.

Munich – Just a few weeks after the party was officially founded, the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) enjoyed a meteoric rise in the polls. The party of the former Left parliamentary group leader is running for the first time in the 2024 European elections in June, but recorded impressive results, especially in surveys in the eastern German states. The newly founded party also managed to cross the five percent hurdle straight away in the last Sunday questions about the federal election. But in the most recent survey, Sahra Wagenknecht and Co suffered an initial setback.

Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht suffers its first setback in the survey – Union remains clearly in the front

In the Sunday trend of the opinion research institute INSA on behalf of Picture on Sunday vThe BSW fell for the first time since its founding compared to the previous survey. The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance lost one percentage point and would get seven percent if there were a federal election on Sunday. However, this would still mean that the party would still overcome the five percent hurdle and enter the Bundestag straight away.

According to the INSA survey, the Union would still be by far the strongest force. The CDU and CSU achieved 30 percent (+/- 0) and are therefore still consistently ahead of the AfD as the second strongest force. The Alternative for Germany poll numbers also recently recorded a sharp decline after their soaring last year. The right-wing populists are consistently at 19 percent in the most recent survey. In the meantime, however, the AfD was able to achieve poll numbers well over 20 percent. The publications by the research network Correctiv about the so-called Potsdam secret meeting and the subsequent demonstrations against the rise of right-wing extremist forces are considered to be the cause of the break-in.

SPD 15 percent CDU/CSU 30 percent Alliance 90 / The Greens 13 percent FDP 5 percent AfD 19 percent The left 3 percent Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht 7 percent Free voters 3 percent Other 5 percent

Traffic light coalition still in the poll basement – ​​FDP and Left have to worry, free voters have to hope

The government parties are also constantly at the traffic lights. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD has 15 percent, the Greens are still at 13 percent. According to the latest surveys, the FDP would still have to worry about entering the Bundestag. The Free Democrats around Finance Minister Christian Lindner are at exactly five percent. Based on the survey results, it would be unthinkable that the current government would be reinstated. According to the INSA survey, the Left would not enter the Bundestag with just three percent.

The Free Voters would also get three percent. Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger indicated after the state elections last year that the Free Voters could also see good chances with a view to Berlin. “The country needs a bourgeois-conservative-liberal party,” said Aiwanger shortly after the state elections in October 2023. However, looking at the latest survey, the Bavarian Minister of Economics and his party would have to keep hoping in order not to reach the five percent hurdle to fail.

The opinion research institute INSA conducted the survey on behalf of Bild am Sonntag between February 26th. 1200 people were surveyed on March 1, 2024. The question was: Who would you vote for if there were a federal election next Sunday? (fd)