Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Sahra Wagenknecht sharply criticizes Die Linke after criticism of her person. It’s about her controversial “Rebellion for Peace” demo with Alice Schwarzer.

Munich / Berlin – The differences between the party Die Linke and the former parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht are becoming more and more obvious. In conversation with the Rhine Palatinate the 53-year-old from Thuringia ruled out running for the Bundestag again.

Sahra Wagenknecht no longer wants to run for Die Linke

Now she put in the interview with the daily mirror after. Criticism of a demonstration organized by Wagenknecht and activist Alice Schwarzer against the delivery of arms to Ukraine testifies “to the sad decline of the former peace party,” Wagenknecht told the newspaper. They had described the demonstration with more than 10,000 participants in the capital as an “uprising for peace”.

The differences between her and the Left Board are “so great now that the idea of ​​​​how it should come together again overwhelms my imagination”. The “Manifesto for Peace” by Wagenknecht and Schwarzer in Berlin had also caused considerable criticism within the party after the traffic light federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP had sharply criticized the rally.

Attract criticism for their view of Ukraine: Sahra Wagenknecht (left) and Alice Schwarzer. © IMAGO / IPON

Wagenknecht recently claimed, among other things, that the arms deliveries to Kiev would unnecessarily prolong the war with Russia. Critics have long accused Wagenknecht of alleged lobbying for Moscow.

Sahra Wagenknecht: Differences with the Left Party

“The fact that the party executive of the left has not only not supported the largest peace rally in Germany for many years, but also took part in defaming it and preventing people from participating, testifies to the sad decline of the former peace party,” said the member of the Bundestag daily mirror further.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The behavior of the party executive reinforces her impression that “at least the majority in this body no longer has anything to do with the founding consensus of the left,” said Wagenknecht, who has been a member of the German Bundestag since September 2009. (pm)