According to Thuringian BSW press spokesman Steffen Quasebarth, Wagenknecht is fine. But the incident was shocking. Wagenknecht was hit on the head, upper body and neck. The paint is very adhesive and durable. The perpetrator used a type of medical syringe and shouted something incomprehensible, said Quasebarth.
Wagenknecht has already been attacked once: At the end of May 2016, a student threw a cake at Wagenknecht at the Left Party conference in Magdeburg. He wanted to protest against Wagenknecht’s stance on refugee policy.
