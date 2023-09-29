Home page politics

Gregor Gysi, the atheist and leftist, appears surprisingly Catholic with Markus Lanz. He remains skeptical about Wagenknecht’s plans.

Hamburg – Karl Marx described religion as opium for the people, in this sense it must be noted that Gregor Gysi is not a true Marxist. Because in an astonishingly demanding Markus Lanz program, Gysi showed himself to be a wise, old man who was very fond of the values ​​of Catholicism.

Gregor Gysi, the grand old man of the left and – important for the context of this Markus Lanz broadcast – a die-hard atheist, of course spoke about his fellow party member Sahra Wagenknecht and her thoughts about founding a new party. “I think splits are wrong, I was once part of a unified party and am now happy to be in a from-to party.” said Gysi, who views Wagenknecht’s plans with great skepticism.

However, he himself will no longer actively intervene in day-to-day political business, even if his self-confidence has not diminished: “My historical task was to represent the East Germans who did not want unity,” explained Gysi to Markus Lanz. However, he left it open whether he was successful or failed. However, Gysi could not or did not want to imagine Wagenknecht being successful: “She will be successful in Europe, perhaps also in the state elections in the east next year, but certainly not in the federal elections in 2025,” Gysi predicted. Well, we’ll see.

Wagenknecht Party as a welcome alternative

The other two guests wanted to see a Wagenknecht party as a welcome alternative for the dissatisfied. On the one hand, the German-American writer Deborah Feldman, who contributed through her autobiographical work Netflix The filmed book “Unorthodox” became known. Feldman has been living in Berlin for several years now and has observed the strange, often tense German-Jewish relationship. In her new, nicely polemically titled book “Jewish Fetish,” she describes what has been described elsewhere as reconciliation theater.

The theologian Manfred Lütz was also able to see something positive about a Wagenknecht party, which could act as a counterweight to the AFD. With Markus Lanz on ZDF he said about the AFD: “The danger of this party is that they generally react late against right-wing extremists, which is why I would prefer another party of dissatisfied people who do not act openly on the right.”

Gysi at Lanz: How to take action against the rights

What can be done against the rise of the right in Germany, but also in Europe, is the crucial question that politicians have been trying to answer for years: “Nobody has yet come up with a correct method for reducing right-wing extremism,” said Gysi at Markus Lanz, who is often quoted with an interesting sentence: “I don’t believe in God, but I fear a godless society.”

A sentence that alludes to a fundamental question that threatens to tear not only Western societies apart: Are there still values ​​that the broad majority of society can agree on? Are there moral ideas and values, whether derived from the Old Testament or other religious texts, that most people could subscribe to?

Gregor Gysi THE LEFT Deborah Feldman writer Manfred Lütz theologian

Feldmann and Lütz wanted to see an abuse of Christianity in the attempt by right-wing politicians and parties like Trump or the AFD, who hide their politics behind pretended Christian values, even though they actually occupy racist positions. Christianity itself is completely liberal and does not discriminate against any ethnic group, explained Lütz, but we have long since moved away from this differentiated morality.

The long-time Vatican adviser said that the idea of ​​forgiveness is increasingly being replaced by a merciless moralism: “We enjoy public, bloodless executions and no longer try to tolerate other positions.” Whether the church can help or not rather Christianity, two entities between which Lütz consciously distinguished. Shortly before his death, Lütz had published an introduction to Christianity by Pope Benedict, in which the term “church” hardly appears. (Michael Meyns)