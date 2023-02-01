It begins as a soap opera, after all, now the Turks are the owners of the popular genre, to gradually delve into the field of the legend of Sahmaran, a half-serpent woman who lives in the depths of a well and who falls in love with Camasb , a young man who after a while longs for life on the surface. Sahmaran understands this, allows it and asks him never to say where she lived.

The Turkish series created by Pınar Bulut and starring Serenay Sarikaya and Burak Deniz loosely adapts the legend: Camasb is now Maran and Sashu is an attractive teacher who comes to the town of Adana with the desire to hold her grandfather accountable for the indifference he showed. before his mother and, perhaps, reconcile with him, a retired teacher who would never work on a film from Antonioni’s early days because he would think they talked too much.

The truth is sahmaran, the eight-part series that Netflix shows, is gaining interest while progressing in its development. And, probably, a good part of its appeal lies in its discreet use of special effects, which is not easy when we take into account that Maran belongs to a race of basilisks, fabulous beings that adapt to the human aspect although they consider themselves far superior. to them (they are something like the leadership of the Popular Party). Carry a legend included in Arabian Nights going to the cinema should not be easy and if, in addition, they contain themselves in the temptation offered by audiovisual technological advances, the result is curious and satisfying, which is not little, as the unforgettable José Luis Cuerda said of dawn.

