In his apartment in East Amsterdam, Sahil Amar shows Aïssa a red-purple notebook: ‘This is not a mole book’ it says. The opposite is true. Not so handy that the BNNVara presenter has the booklet, with all his notes of the game in Who is the mole, left lying around during the shooting. Still, his opponents would have been of little use: everything is written in Riffian, the language of his parents.