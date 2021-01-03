She was 33, he was 24. The Sergeant Yvonne Huynh and Brigadier Loïc Risser lost their lives on Saturday morning, January 2, in the Ménaka region, Mali. They were on a reconnaissance and intelligence mission when their light armored vehicle was attacked with a homemade explosive device. Yvonne Huynh is the first woman killed in the Sahel since the start of the French intervention in 2013. “She was the mother of a little boy”, testifies Colonel Frédéric Barbry, spokesperson for the Army Staff.

The two soldiers belonged to the second regiment of the hussars of Haguenau (Bas-Rhin). The unit is badly affected. The town hall of the city put its flags at half mast to express its solidarity. Monday, December 28, three other soldiers died in Mali. France is paying a heavy price in its commitment to the anti-jihadist fight in the Sahel: since 2013, 51 soldiers have lost their lives there.

The JT

The other subjects of the news