It does not smell like napalm in the morning in the Sahel, the smell of victory for Lieutenant Colonel Killroy, nor are towns attacked while ‘The Ride of the Valkyries’ resonates, although, curiously, Wagner is also present in its savannahs and sandbanks, especially in Burkina Faso and Mali. Now, yes, there are, as in the famous sequence of ‘Apocalypse Now’, assaults on towns and many, many helicopters. “It’s the only way to travel between cities, because the insecurity by land is total,” says Eugenio Jover, a missionary from Valladolid, who lives in Burkina Faso. An enormous conflict takes place without borders or defined fronts. However, the governments of the sub-Saharan region are withdrawing in the face of the Islamist militias and the advance of the radicals imposes a new social and political scenario.

The Spanish priest remains in the country that is suffering the most serious humanitarian crisis on the planet. The NGO Manos Unidas supports his presence in a situation that continues to deteriorate. “I live 100 kilometers from the capital, in a quiet area, although the reality is that the government does not control more than a third of the country,” he explains and, as a sign of widespread desperation, assures that the natives have lost their smile . “There is a feeling of total powerlessness,” he alleges. To date, two million people have been displaced by the conflict and weather the wet season rains with scant shelter from the trees.

It is not easy to explain what is happening. The image of a Salafist guerrilla that is spreading across the African continent like an oil slick does not correspond to reality. “This is not a religious problem, this is much more complex,” warns Jover. The conflict refers to the turbulent history of the Sahel, a strip that borders the Sahara desert to the north and the Sudanese savannah to the south, and which extends for more than 5,000 kilometers in a west-east direction to the Red Sea, crossing all the continent.

Some of the countries that have part of their territory in this strip –Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Ethiopia, among others– are artificial entities endowed with weak administrations and weighed down by a dictatorial past, when any protest was fiercely repressed by the military. The democratization attempts in Burkina Faso, always unsuccessful, have not been able to limit the autonomy of the Army, a State within the State, favored by impunity. Violence has been a pattern of its internal policies. Now it has become aggravated and generalized.

In 2022 alone there have already been two coups, one in January and the other on September 30, which removed interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba for his inability to deal with an Islamist insurgency. Damiba had come to power with another ‘putsch’ just eight months earlier. Captain Ibrahim Traore took over as interim leader.

And France leaves Mali



The parallels of the Sahel with Vietnam are evident. The French have left Mali, just as they did in Indochina after their defeat by the communists. Ten years ago, the Elysée managed to stop the Islamist offensive in the north, but he is aware that aid to the government does not result in victories against the jihadists because corruption ruins his efforts. Operation Barkhane has been liquidated in an atmosphere of gloom.

South Vietnam was a Gruyère cheese that crumbled under the sapping action of the omnipresent Vietcong guerrillas. The Sahel follows a similar course. The jihadist expansion has gone from north to south and last July there was a car bomb attack against the main barracks on the outskirts of Bamako, the Malian capital.

The war against radicals has affected Mali for a decade and broke out in 2015 in Burkina Faso. The war progression in this second has been dazzling and its effects exacerbate those generated by climate change. The numbers overwhelm. Two million residents, a tenth of the population, have fled their homes, three and a half million are food insecure and 630,000 are on the brink of famine. “And no one is going to come to save them,” laments the priest.

The land where the Spaniards Beriain and Fraile were killed continues to be immersed in a spiral of violence



The military coups suffered in both countries demonstrate the impotence of their weak democracies to stop the war, another circumstance that also took place in South Vietnam and Cambodia. Desperation in the face of government incapacity explains the popular support for the uprisings. The coup plotters promised a firm hand. But it is not feasible. Months later, they open up to dialogue with the enemy.

Fear reigns in the field. There is hunger, hatred and a desire for revenge that has been sedimented for decades. Mali’s military leadership incited terror with its policies of repression against the Arabs and the Tuaregs, the desert men who inhabit the northern area and who demand independence or autonomy from Bamako. The 1963 uprising was crushed by troops, who used summary executions, cattle slaughter and well poisoning to subdue the rebels. Diby Silas Diarra, the Kidal butcher, was one of the architects of this operation. Six years later he was arrested for conspiring to carry out a coup and imprisoned in a salt mine where he beat the brother of a Tuareg killed in that rebellion to death.

Revenge was embedded in the spirit of the so-called blue men. The military, aware of its logistical limitations, promoted the creation of militias from other tribal groups opposed to the Tuareg, in the case of the Ganda Iso of the Shongay community. The subsequent irruption of the Islamists has multiplied the appearance of popular self-defense groups with a tribal sense, such as the Dan Na Amba Sagou, the Hunters who trust in God, of the Dogon people or the Sahel Salvation Alliance, which emerged within the the fulani. Far from promoting peace, the proliferation of militias has served to fuel old quarrels and provoke a trail of massacres.

indiscriminate attacks



Terror was also a very effective tool for the Vietcong. The indiscriminate attacks, the planting of mines on the roads and the torture and murder of officials generated insecurity in rural areas, devoid of state protection. The locals bowed to the communists and later fell victim to the South Vietnamese army. The natives of Mali have also given in and sought compromises with the radicals of the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), the Katiba Macina or the Islamic State of the Great Sahara. “They are not good agreements,” laments the religious from La Mancha, Ángela García, from Segou, in the center of the country, also supported by Manos Unidas. “They break for whatever reason and the guerrillas respond with massacres.”

Making a pact with the devil has never been free. The Indians are of Muslim majority and Maliki rite, flexible to the local tradition of animist roots, and must adopt the rigorous interpretation of the Sharia. As revealed by the independent agency The New Humanitarian, the radios are turned off and the women adopt the rigorous veil when the guerrillas arrive, who dispense justice and collect taxes in exchange for protection. But there is no stability, affiliations vary and altercations are constantly taking place. In addition, villages under Islamist control are subject to government attacks and are often deprived of humanitarian aid.

The Burkinabé scenario is similar. There are more than 2,000 schools and hundreds of dispensaries closed. “The army is on the defensive. There are massive recruitments, but there is a lack of training and motivation”, explains Jover and points out that misery fuels the conflict. “Insecurity has fueled banditry, looting and cattle rustling.” In addition, the militiamen have found acolytes among young people without work, often of Peul or Fulani origin, children of herders who are greatly affected by the disappearance of pastures and the conflict with farmers. “They are nomads and are highly discriminated against, like the gypsies in Spain in the last century.”

In Burkina Faso, self-defense groups were also created, such as the Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland, but today, those who still resist in their villages seek harmony with the leaders of Ansarul Islam or the Islamic State. Until last September 30, the ruling Military Junta had changed its discourse in the land where, last year, the Spanish journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were assassinated. The Ouagadougou regime favored dialogue, but has been in command for a short time.

Changing the way of doing politics may be another way of tackling the problem. Former President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, another country affected by the jihadist phenomenon, was awarded the Mo Ibrahim Prize last year, which recognizes good governance. In recent times, the ruling class of this country has promoted inclusive measures for the various national ethnic groups and prevented the creation of armed gangs of a tribal nature. The violence is less, but it does not stop either. The Sahel is at a crossroads. “Every day there are attacks and victims,” ​​laments Jover. “Even if there are negotiations, immediate solutions cannot be thought of.”