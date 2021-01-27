The schedule is accelerating as the G5 Sahel summit approaches, scheduled for February 15 and 16 in N’Djamena, Chad. After the reception of the Chadian head of state, Idriss Déby, last week, Emmanuel Macron welcomed yesterday at the Élysée Bah N’Daw, transitional president in Mali, in the wake of the announcement of the official dissolution of the ruling junta. A demand from the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which campaign for a rapid return to a civilian power legitimized by the ballot box, after the putsch that occurred last summer and which overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Paris wishes to take advantage of the N’Djamena summit to announce a partial withdrawal of its soldiers deployed in Mali since 2013, and all (good) news is welcome to praise the success of the “War on terrorism” initiated by François Hollande and continued by Emmanuel Macron. The Malian army thus waited the day before the arrival in Paris of Bah N’Daw to communicate on the elimination of a hundred jihadists – in reality spread from January 2 to 20 – during joint operations in the center from Mali. On the same day, the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss NGO, announced the signing of three peace agreements between the Fulani and Dogon communities, to restore stability in the same region.

France also hopes for greater military cooperation from the new US administration. That of Donald Trump had announced in the summer of 2020 a withdrawal of his troops stationed in the Sahel. A prospect with painful consequences for the soldiers of the “Barkhane” force, who benefit from Washington’s crucial cooperation in terms of intelligence, particularly that reported by the drone base located in Agadez, Niger.