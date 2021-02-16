France does not want to downsize its anti-terror mission in the Sahel zone anytime soon. A Sahel G5 summit is now looking for new ways.

COTONOU taz | Contrary to expectations, France will probably not downsize or even withdraw its anti-terrorism mission Barkhane in the Sahel. There was a lot of speculation about this in the run-up to the G5 Sahel summit on Monday and Tuesday in the Chadian capital N’Djamena.

It was assumed that the increase announced last year by 600 to around 5,100 soldiers will be reversed. The mission does not have a good standing in Mali, and a demonstration against the French presence was banned four weeks ago in the capital Bamako.

But even in France there are no arguments to justify its use. 55 soldiers have already died. French President Emmanuel Macron, who took part in the summit via video conference, announced “major changes”. Before doing this, you want to talk to your partners about it. A massive withdrawal is currently “a mistake”.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke out against a combat deployment by the Bundeswehr in the Sahel zone. They are already participating in the Minusma stabilization mission and the European EUTM training mission, which is an exertion and a dangerous mission. France had previously tried again and again to find other partners for the military engagement.

In Macron’s opinion, the operation was quite successful last year. Of the Islamic State in the Great Sahara have lost support and recorded losses in the border area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Now the terrorist groups that have contacts with al-Qaida must continue to be fought. You have to “behead”, so Macron.

2020 was the deadliest year for civilians

At the same time as the summit, host country Chad uploaded a video to the short message service Twitter on Tuesday night, showing how 1,200 additional soldiers will be deployed in the border region in the future. For this there was immediate praise from France.

However, everyday life looks different. Two serious attacks were carried out on villages in the Tillaberi region in southwestern Niger on the first weekend in January, killing more than 100 people. According to information from the United Nations Emergency Aid Agency, more than 10,000 people have fled to larger villages for fear of renewed violence. They have found shelter with host families who barely have enough to survive themselves. Overall, the number of internally displaced people in the Central Sahel is more than two million and has quadrupled in the past two years.

In the run-up to the conference, Niagalé Bagayoko, President of the African Security Sector Network and member of the “Citizens’ Coalition for the Sahel Zone”, drew a sobering conclusion: “2020 was the deadliest year for civilians. They became the target of jihadist groups and self-defense militias, but also of security and defense forces. ”Military missions would not have prevented that.

Civil society has long been emphasizing what the summit has now recognized: military approaches are nowhere near enough. The state must return to those regions where it is no longer present, Macron has now also said. Security and services have to be restored, the population needs a perspective.