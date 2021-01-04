The French have been tracking jihadists in the Sahel for eight years now, where more than 5,000 soldiers are engaged. What are the results of this Barkhane operation? The army speaks of “tactical success” on the ground, and this especially since Emmanuel Macron decided, during the Pau summit (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) last January, to send 600 additional soldiers as reinforcements. A strategy paying off: hundreds of jihadists have been killed, including several leaders.

Operation Barkhane comes at a high cost, however. “France spends one billion euros in this region every year“, notes Colonel Michel Goya, specialist in military history and conflict analysis. To put an end to this, should we negotiate with the enemy?”It’s not a military choice, it’s a political choice“, explained François Lecointre, the chief of staff of the armed forces, to RFI. According to French sources, the local military forces are not yet ready to continue the fight against terrorism. France therefore relies on European allies, but these “do not rush“, underlines Vincent Hugeux, journalist-essayist specializing in Africa.

