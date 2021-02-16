Those who were waiting or hoping for a reduction in the “Barkhane” device, or even a withdrawal schedule, will be at their cost. While the G5 Sahel summit in N’Djamena (Chad) ended on Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron made no significant announcement, while hardening his martial verb. “ A French withdrawal, massively withdrawing men, which is a pattern that I have already studied, would be a mistake “, the Head of State justified himself, while calling for “Behead” jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaida. Words have a meaning, and Paris is explicitly targeting two of the emblematic leaders of the Islamist insurgency: Iyad Ag Ghali, main figure of the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (Gsim), born from the merger between Ansar Dine et al. -Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (Aqmi), and Amadou Koufa, Fulani preacher, emir of the katiba Macina, which prevails mainly in central Mali.

A communication inspired by Afghan and Iraqi precedents

For several weeks, the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the General Directorate of External Security (DGSE) had been preparing French public opinion for this scenario consisting of striking a blow, before announcing a partial withdrawal of some 5,100 soldiers from the force. “Barkhane”. On February 1, the boss of the DGSE, Bernard Émié, even allowed himself a rare outing in the light by unveiling a video document shot in the Sahel by an “infiltrator”, showing a meeting of jihadist executives bringing together Amadou Koufa and Iyad Ag Ghali . “ From Mali, terrorists are thinking about attacks in the region and in Europe ”, he assured, describing “Hundreds of fighters” always ready to fight and ride “Plans for attacks “. A crisis communication inspired by Afghan and Iraqi precedents, when Barack Obama and Donald Trump had profited from the “beheading” of al-Qaida (Osama bin Laden in 2011) and of the “Islamic State” (Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi in 2019) to announce a withdrawal or redeployment of troops. While waiting to also hang a “prestigious” head on his hunting table, Emmanuel Macron welcomed the decision of the Chadian President, Idriss Déby Itno, to send 1,200 soldiers to the “three borders” area, a promise “ strong and courageous, which will strengthen the strength of the G5 Sahel ”. A new meeting of G5 Sahel heads of state will take place in spring and a summit “ before summer “, added the head of state. M. d. Mr.