The two Italian hostages, the French Sophie Pétronin and the Malian opponent Soumaïla Cissé barely freed when Mali is once again plunged into the throes of an endless war. On Tuesday, 12 civilians, including two women and a child, and 11 Malian soldiers were killed in a series of attacks in the center of the country, the heaviest death toll since the military putsch of August 11. According to Malian security sources, civilians were circulating near an army convoy targeted not far from the border with Burkina Faso. “The enemy is known and defeating him is possible. If we do not immediately win this war, which I know is long drawn out, we must win reassuring victories ”, said transitional president Bah N’Daw on Friday.

If Tuesday’s attack has not been claimed, it intervenes in an area where, since 2015, community clashes have been increasing between Peuls, mainly breeders, and Bambaras or Dogons, mainly farmers. And the junta knows that it is expected at the turning point in the settlement of a political crisis with no military outcome. Despite the reinforcement of the Barkhane force, composed mainly of French soldiers, and superiority in material over the Fulani and / or Tuareg armed groups, the Malian army remains largely under-equipped and incapable of controlling a territory as vast as twice. France.

If the release of the hostages, in particular that of Soumaïla Cissé, was an undeniable political success for the putschists, the price to pay could prove to be exorbitant. Because, in return, the Malian government had agreed, a few days earlier, to release some 200 jihadist prisoners. Some of them were welcomed by Iyad Ag Ghali, Tuareg leader of the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, affiliated with al-Qaida. In a staging broadcast on the Mauritanian site Al-Akhbar, the public enemy n ° 1 offers a vast banquet to his flock and allows himself to encourage his troops to increase the kidnappings, much more lucrative, he pleads , that the attacks.

In Bamako, many Malian political and security officials nevertheless deem it inevitable to “negotiate” with Iyad Ag Ghali, whose political objective remains the independence of Azawad, i.e. northern Mali, then the establishment of Sharia law, on the model of the management of the cities of Gao or Timbuktu before the intervention of France, in January 2013.