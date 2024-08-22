Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Experts in African affairs and international terrorism considered the Sahel alliance, consisting of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, an attempt to strengthen the role of the armed forces in the three countries within the framework of joint forces to combat extremist organizations. The experts stressed that the success of the alliance depends on its ability to confront terrorist operations, especially after the withdrawal of international forces.

On March 6, the Sahel Alliance announced the establishment of a joint military force to combat terrorism and groups that launch attacks on the three countries, through the signing of the Liptako-Gourma Charter. The alliance aims to deal with unprecedented security challenges and threats, and to enhance joint security and defense policies, in light of the growing phenomenon of terrorism and insecurity in the Sahel region and West Africa.

The former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Vice President of the Egyptian-African Center, Ambassador Dr. Salah Halima, stated that the idea of ​​establishing the alliance of the three Sahel countries began after the withdrawal of international forces as a result of military coups in these countries, and the attempt of the ECOWAS group to restore the situation to what it was, and impose restrictions and sanctions on these countries.

Ambassador Halima said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the ECOWAS group, the African Union, Western countries and America were unable to restore things to what they were, and therefore the countries moved to establish a union and joint forces. These forces were previously present in 5 countries in the African Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, Mauritania), but this group collapsed after the military coups.

Ambassador Halima considered that this union could be a nucleus that could be built upon, if some kind of military support occurred with forces and units from other countries, because the union needs economic aid from the supporting countries, as an alternative to economic relations based on political foundations with Western countries.

Facing challenges

Mounir Adeeb, a researcher in extremist movements, considered that the alliance between the three Sahel countries aims to confront extremist organizations, and therefore these countries saw that there is no justification for the presence of foreign forces on their lands, and they can confront the threats of terrorist groups through the alliance.

Adeeb said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Sahel countries alliance will be an alternative to international forces, and not only a security alliance but also a political one, especially since the three countries have witnessed military coups and reject the presence of Western forces.

Adeeb warned that the international community is strengthening violent and extremist groups, and instead of confronting them by establishing an international coalition in Africa and the Arab region similar to the international coalition to fight ISIS in 2014, the United States was preoccupied with the war in the Gaza Strip and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.