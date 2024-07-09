Cairo (Union)

The cohesion of the Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS, faces a new challenge, as the three Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali) have announced the establishment of a new, competing union, in an unprecedented move that marks a complete break with the group.

In September 2023, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso formed what is known as the “Sahel Alliance.” In a subsequent step, the leaders of the three countries met last Saturday in the Nigerien capital, Niamey, for their first tripartite summit, and announced the signing of a new union treaty in the form of a “confederation,” in order to move to an additional stage towards deeper integration, according to the summit’s closing statement.

Last January, the three countries revoked their membership in ECOWAS, following a series of military coups that the three countries witnessed between 2020 and 2023. Each time, ECOWAS imposed sanctions against the member country that witnessed an “unconstitutional” change of government.

The signing of the treaty to establish the “Confederation of Sahel States” came one day before the 65th summit of the “ECOWAS” group, in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, where the group’s leaders warned that the region was facing disintegration after Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announced their departure from “ECOWAS” and the establishment of a new competing union.

Egyptian expert in African affairs, Rami Zahdi, explained that establishing a new confederation that includes Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso would consolidate a complete break with the ECOWAS group, which includes 15 countries located in the West African region, which would contribute to weakening the group and possibly its disintegration.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Zahdi said that the position of ECOWAS as an economic bloc that has existed for five decades has become difficult, and perhaps other countries are considering following in the footsteps of the three countries, amid doubts about the group’s success in achieving the basic goals it announced when it was founded. However, Zahdi expects the emergence of multiple and strong efforts by the group to restore the three countries and to maintain its cohesion and unity. He added that since the three Sahel countries announced their withdrawal from the group, it has become clear that they are moving steadily forward with their independent tripartite project, within the framework of a high degree of similarity in circumstances and consistency in visions and goals.

For his part, the Mauritanian researcher specializing in African affairs, Sultan Al-Ban, explained that the Organization of West African States has lost its luster since its failure to tame the three Sahel countries (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger), as it appeared to have surrendered diplomatically to the collective exit of the three countries from the group. Al-Ban told Al-Ittihad that the formation of a confederation of the three countries poses a direct threat to the regional organization and portends its disintegration, especially since there are member states that are dissatisfied with the group’s performance and believe that it has deviated from its economic path.

Alban pointed out that the success of the three countries in establishing a confederation will encourage those who are dissatisfied in the group to take similar steps, which is what prompted the ECOWAS Commissioner, Omar Touray, to threaten during the 65th summit in Abuja to impose visas on the countries of the nascent confederation after their unification, in an attempt to express the danger threatening the ECOWAS group.

